RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The excitement for the NHL Stadium Series is brewing with the outdoor game now only days away.

If you haven’t spotted the hundreds of banners throughout downtown Raleigh, perhaps you might have noticed the massive images that have popped up on buildings throughout Canes territory. These include #37 Andrei Svechnikov appearing on the PNC building on Fayetteville Street and #20 Sebastian Aho overlooking I-440 from an office building at North Hills.

A more than 100-foot tall Andrei Svechnikov looms over downtown Raleigh leading up to the Stadium Series game in Raleigh. (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

“For the vast majority, it’s either going to be their first time seeing an outdoor hockey game, and for many people, their only time,” said Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance Executive Director Scott Dupree.

Dupree, who has also been part of the local organizing committee for the series, said it’s been a goal of the City of Raleigh and the Carolina Hurricanes to bring an outdoor game since Tom Dundon purchased the team in 2018.

Dupree said that goal started to become a reality when the event was supposed to come to the Oak City in 2021; however, it was cancelled during the pandemic.

“For a market the size of Raleigh, this is not only a big event, this is one of the largest and most signature events we’ve ever hosted in terms of economic impact and branding and exposure,” Dupree said. “VisitRaleigh estimates the game will bring a boost and a $12.4 million economic impact.

It’s not only the first time the NHL Stadium Series will take place in Raleigh, but it’s also only the sixth time the NHL has had the series at a college stadium.

NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said crews have been working 24 hours a day to finish the outdoor ice rink at Carter-Finley Stadium. He said, “They go now until that game is played.”

“They’re the ones that have to come through in order for this game to take place,” Mayer said. The big concern for the outdoor game continues to be the weather—specifically the rain—which he believes shouldn’t be an issue come Saturday night.

Many are looking forward to the more than 55,000 fans that are expected.

The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance said nearly half of people who bought tickets are from out of town. It’s something NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan is also looking forward to.

During a Monday press conference, Corrigan said, “When it first came up, we were all like yeah… yeah, let’s do this, because it was a chance for us to, otherwise, have people who would never be here.”

Raleigh businesses are also looking forward to welcoming fans and are expecting higher foot traffic. Michael Ruiz, owner of the London Bridge Pub, said they are planning to show the NHL game and have also planned a book-signing event.

Ruiz said the pub isn’t just for soccer fans—they’re looking forward to welcoming all fans this weekend. Depending on weather, Ruiz expects the peak of business to climb Friday during the Carolina Hurricane’s Fan Fest that kicks of the weekend of hockey.

Fan Fest is just one of several scheduled events to take place throughout the week. The free, all-day event will feature live music, art, food trucks and more. The event begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 9 p.m.

Dupree said several groups and partnerships have helped prepare for the NHL event. He added, “A lot of folks like to say that Raleigh has become a hockey market. I don’t think there’s any question about that with the success of the Canes and the attendance… but it’s not just enough to say it’s become a hockey market, I think it’s safe to say, without any question, that it’s become a great hockey market.”