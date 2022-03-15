RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several opening round games for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament are being played in Raleigh and businesses are looking forward to a boost in business.

NC State, Kansas State, Washington State, Longwood and Mount Saint Mary’s will play at Reynolds Coliseum, with the first game scheduled for Thursday. The final game is Monday.

Those teams are sure to bring devoted fan bases and business owners and managers are staffing up ahead of the rush.

“We’ll try to at least have two cashiers on and two cooks. Like I said, it’s still kind of hard because we’re low on staff,” said Richard Gentry, general manager of Wing It On.

Gentry says they’re ordering extra food, much like they would do for the Super Bowl. CBS 17 asked him what advice he was giving his crew.

“Be prepared. It’s gonna be busy but have fun. That’s another key thing. When your crew is getting gelled together and can have a good time too, the product and the food is better, the customer is getting better taken care of,” Gentry said.

This marks the third time in four years for NC State to host opening-round games. The entire tournament was held in San Antonio last year.