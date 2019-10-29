Busy ramp from US-70 to I-40 in Garner set to close permanently

This map shows the closure of the ramp and the plan for the new traffic pattern (NCDOT)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A busy ramp is set to close permanently due to construction along U.S. Route 70 eastbound to Interstate 40 westbound in Garner.

The eastbound loop is near the White Oaks Shopping Center. Drivers won’t be able to enter I-40 west from U.S. 70 east starting Nov. 3.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a new permanent traffic pattern will be put in place and will provide a signalized intersection for a left-turn movement to handle traffic flow in the area.

A detour will be in place from early November to at least Jan. 1, 2020. Eastbound U.S. 70 drivers will continue to Greenfield Parkway and turn around to U.S. 70 west to take the ramp to I-40 westbound.

