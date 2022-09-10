RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the rain coming down Saturday afternoon—especially if you were outdoors in downtown Raleigh.

Despite the rain, many folks headed to Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and N.C. State’s first home football game. Businesses on Hillsborough Street said they were looking forward to the busy weekend.

Although the rain may have prevented some people from going out to grab a bite to eat or to celebrate the Wolfpack’s win, businesses said they stayed busy.

“Even with the weather, and even though the game was a blowout today, we still had a great crowd in here,” said Clayton Wilson who works at Mitch’s Tavern.

Wilson said the restaurant recently opened its doors in April after having to close for 2.5 years because of the COVID pandemic. Even with the rain, Wilson said the business saw the busy weekend as a major welcome back.

“As soon as August hit you could tell business went up, especially today with the first home football game — it’s been a good crowd!’ Wilson said.

Wilson said Mitch’s Tavern reopened in April with new ownership, but the business first opened in 1974. He said customers who have come in have been excited to see that it has kept the same look and charm.

“It still looks about the same and people love it,” he said.

Other businesses along Hillsborough Street agreed and said business has remained strong with college students back in class. Some staff said the area has been almost too busy with students back and said the rain came with some relief.

“There’s always a lot of people walking around and going to get food or whatever, it’s a fun time year-round usually,” said N.C. State student Julia Hart.

Hart said the rain didn’t stop her and her friends from heading out. She said people wanted to celebrate Saturday’s football win and believes businesses benefited from it.

“At least it helps Uber (drivers) because the rates go up like crazy.”