MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects to have more passengers fly this Mother’s Day weekend than it had last year.

With the combination of Mother’s Day and graduations at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill during the weekend, RDU expects more than 177,000 passengers to fly through the airport between Friday and Monday as families descend on the Triangle to celebrate Mother’s Day and college graduations. RDU reports those numbers are a 22.7 percent increase over the same weekend last year.

“Mother’s Day and graduation weekend will rival the boost in passenger traffic we experienced during spring break,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We look forward to welcoming the families who will be celebrating special occasions during one of our busiest weekends of the year.”

Friday is expected to be heaviest day for travel followed by Sunday. RDU said Mother’s Day and graduations are one of single busiest weekends at the airport but summer remains the peak season.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive two hours early for domestic flights when departing from RDU. The airport says both levels of Terminal 2 can be used for pickup and drop off to reduce congestion on the curbs.