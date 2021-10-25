Bystander, vehicles hit by gunfire at Raleigh apartments, police say

The scene at the Waverly Apartments after the shooting Monday night. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bystander was shot during an incident at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10:20 p.m. along Pridwen Circle at the Waverly Apartments, which is near the New Bern Avenue/Interstate 440 interchange, Raleigh police said.

A gunman was involved in a domestic disturbance and fired shots at people also involved in the disturbance, according to police.

However, gunfire instead hit a man who was off in the distance. The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Gunfire also hit a truck and an SUV, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, according to police.