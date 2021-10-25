Bystander, vehicles hit by gunfire at Raleigh apartments, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene at the Waverly Apartments after the shooting Monday night. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bystander was shot during an incident at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10:20 p.m. along Pridwen Circle at the Waverly Apartments, which is near the New Bern Avenue/Interstate 440 interchange, Raleigh police said.

A gunman was involved in a domestic disturbance and fired shots at people also involved in the disturbance, according to police.

However, gunfire instead hit a man who was off in the distance. The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Gunfire also hit a truck and an SUV, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories