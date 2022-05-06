RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a large fight that happened early Friday morning that ended with a dog being shot and killed.

CBS 17 spoke with neighbors who caught the altercation on camera and spoke to others who had friends involved.

“It was kinda like a brawl. It was a brawl it was at least like 15 to 17 people out here,” Glory Iluyomada said.

She said she called 911 as soon as she heard the commotion, which happened at the Park at North Ridge Apartments around 1 a.m.

Neighbors who witnessed the fight said it was a family dispute. CBS 17 was able to obtain the below video of the incident before the dog got involved.

According to Raleigh police, at some point during the fight, a resident’s dog got loose and bit two people. That’s when someone from the crowd fired shots at the dog.

Iluyomada said the dog must have heard the incident and broke out of its home through a screen door.

One neighbor, who remains anonymous, said the dog came out of nowhere.

“It was a big brown dog with a black face, we just saw it running. All we saw was a big dog running and my friend getting bit while holding the baby,” she told us.

Maurice Troy Jr. is new to the area and heard the whole thing unfold right outside of his apartment.

“The dog got too close to an individual with a baby and that’s when everything started going down,” Troy Jr. said.

Iluyomada said she quickly called 911 after seeing the attack and the gun.

“I was on the 911 call and I said they’re about to shoot and that’s when I heard five shots,” she said. “I was concerned about the dog. I’m a dog person so I was like ‘That dog is dead.’ There is no way that dog could be alive because….he’s a guard dog.”

Tom Sanders and his wife are new to the area as well and recall seeing the blue lights and hearing the gunshots.

“Obviously it was a threatening situation if there is a bunch of people around. The dog felt somebody was threatened,” Sanders said.

According to Raleigh police, two people were injured but their injuries were considered minor. The dog died on the scene.

We were told by neighbors the owners of the dog killed did not want to talk on camera.

At this time no arrest or charges have been made. Animal Control is also helping with the investigation.