RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured in what appeared to be a horrific tractor-trailer crash in Raleigh on Friday night, according to Raleigh police.

Police responded to Automotive Way just after 10 p.m. for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a tree, officials said.

Automotive Way is a short section of road that also functions as an on-ramp onto Capital Boulevard from Brookside Drive near Wake Forest Road.

Police told CBS 17 that the scene looked like that of a fatal crash, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was actually sitting on the curb uninjured when officers arrived.

Video from viewer Tyler White showed the big-rig off the road with the cab separated from the truck and ripped apart in the median. A large tree was split in half and lying across the section where the cab would usually be attached.

The front section of the trailer was damaged and at least one front wheel appeared to be torn from the truck.

The area where the crash occurred was shut down until after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.