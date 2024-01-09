RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple screens, which may look like traffic monitors, are actually in place for the City of Raleigh to predict potential flooding before and during a storm event.

“We’re starting to email our city management and leaders and let them know the situation that’s going on with the rainfall in the flooding because it does affect all the different departments in the city,” said Kelly Daniel, City of Raleigh Flood Early Warning System Manager.

Five years ago, when the cameras were installed, there were 100 stormwater cameras placed around the city. Kelly Daniel, who is the Flood Early Warning System Manager for the City of Raleigh, said there are now around 175 cameras to monitor for flooded streets and creeks indicating rainfall every five minutes throughout the city. That’s something he said they didn’t have before.

The system also indicates how much moisture is in the soil to predict potential flooding up to three days in advance.

Daniel said many people think of Crabtree Creek to be one of the worst places when it comes to flooding in the Triangle. But Daniel explained Rose Lane is one of the worst areas that they make sure to monitor closely.

“Rose Lane is a situation where you have a community that is the road is one way in and one way out. So, if that road would happen to flood, the residents over there on the south side of Raleigh they would be kind of trapped over there and couldn’t get in unless someone could get them out with a boat,” said Daniel.

Daniel showed how well the graphs for the flood camera system works. A blue line is the predicted line and the red line is what actually happened. The system shows the predictions tend to be accurate.

“We also notify first responders when the creek levels are getting close to flood levels. So we’re calling 911 and letting them know so they can get a police officer there and block off the roadway,” said Daniel. “Or we can let transportation folks know so they can go and block the roads off with barricades if need be.”

Daniel told CBS 17 Raleigh is working on software that will allow notifications to be sent to the public when flooding occurs.