RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – For the last three years, bus riders on the GoTriangle system have become accustomed to riding for free. Now, municipalities are questioning whether staying fare free is feasible in the long run.

Suspending fares was done in an effort to protect bus operators and riders from potentially infectious close interactions. It allowed riders to enter from the rear door when boarding to reduce the number of people crowded crowding around the farebox.

Transit agencies like GoRaleigh were able to offset the costs of fare suspension through federal funding it received from the CARES and ARPA acts. Those funds are drying up as the state and national state of emergency have been lifted.

Raleigh transit and city officials are now asking themselves if staying fare free is possible.

City documents show it costs $43.9 million a year to operate GoRaleigh fixes routes. Collected fares from those routes generate 10 to 15 percent of revenue. The GoRaleigh Access program costs about $14 million to run with fares accounting for five and 10 percent of revenue generated.

The question is how to fill the gap if those fares are gone.

Raleigh City Council will discuss the option for reduced fare costs during a meeting this week. Options on the table include fare capping, income based pass programs, and other fare options to ensure system accessibly for those most in need.

Transit staff will provide information about GoRaleigh’s current and future fiscal condition, current ridership and policy considerations, along with the potential benefits and challenges with remaining fare free.

City transit leaders say the cost of operating GoRaleigh has increased since the pandemic. The system has increased its efforts to recruit staff with pay increases and public campaigns. The system says they’ve also seen a sharp demand and cost of the GoRaleigh Access paratransit service.

In addition, the city says GoRaleigh anticipates operating costs to increase 10 to 15 percent for fixed route costs due to a change in a contract structure.

Chapel Hill Transit went fare free 20 years ago thanks to investments from UNC Chapel Hill and the towns of Carrboro and Chapel Hill.

Several cities across the country have already gone fare free. They include Olympia, Washington; Summit Stage, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Lawrence, Massachusetts; and Rock Hill, South Carolina. Some of those municipalities offset the cost with sales tax revenues.

Stakeholders like Regional Transportation Alliance support fare-free service. They argue it provides equity and breaks down barriers to transit access.