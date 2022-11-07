APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department seized counterfeit candy bars containing a controlled substance after it confiscated multiple items in a town store on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at Apex Tobacco and Vape in the 1700 block of West Williams Street, according to police. The search was the result of a months-long investigation regarding the illicit sale of narcotics.

Some of the items police seized as evidence included:

116 chocolate bars containing the Schedule 1 controlled substance, Psilocybin;

3.3 pounds of marijuana;

86 THC vape cartridges;

41 boxes of prescription contact lenses;

Six boxes of synthetic urine, and

$12,130 in cash.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical that comes from certain types of fresh and dried mushrooms.

Meanwhile, “synthetic urine” is used as a way to pass urine tests.

The search warrant revealed approximately 411 trademark violations and copyright infringements.

Shop owner Fathi Algutaini, 39, of Raleigh, has been charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping or selling a controlled substance, criminal use of counterfeit trademark, defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests and health-law violation.

Furthermore, two employees of the business were also charged.

Yasmin Ahmadi, 21, of Apex, and Meqdad Alwadi, 32, of Durham, were both charged with sell/deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Agents with the Department of Revenue and the N.C. Department of Secretary of State’s Counterfeit Trademark Enforcement Task Force assisted in the law-enforcement operation.

Police are still conducting the investigation.

They are encouraging parents to monitor the items being used by youth and ensure they are safe. The packaging may look similar, but a closer examination could reveal some items may be controlled substances packaged to resemble common foodstuffs such as those we located Friday.