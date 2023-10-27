RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some local veterinarian offices are still seeing a high number of canine influenza cases come in their doors and they say pet owners need to be aware.

Dr. Kevin Wilson with 5 Points Animal Hospital said they are seeing less cases right now than they were about a month ago, which is good news. The bad news is that numbers are still high and some dogs are getting severely sick.

Earlier this month, the Wake County Animal Center had to close their doors because of how many dogs were getting sick. Pet owners should look out for typical respiratory illness symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, and runny eyes.

“Any dog who is in contact with another dog is susceptible because they are quite contagious, but dogs that go into any sort of grooming, boarding, dog park, any sort of a higher dog density environment are especially at risk and really should be vaccinated,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson said canine flu can lead to pneumonia in dogs, so if your pet is sick it’s important to get them care right away.