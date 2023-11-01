RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to persisting cases of canine influenza, the Wake County Animal Center is extending its closure until the end of November.

The shelter first closed Oct. 6 to try to control the dog flu outbreak, a pause in services originally set to last 35 days.

According to Wake County, as of Tuesday the animal center currently has:

30 sick dogs

Four cases of canine influenza, with one additional case suspected and waiting on confirmation

Four deaths due to canine influeza

77 dogs that have recovered

Since the closure on Oct. 6, the county says nine dogs have been reunited with their owners and three have been adopted. Twelve dogs have also been transferred to partners Arcadia Animal Rescue, Carolina Great Pyrenees Rescue, Charley’s K9 Rescue, Doxie by Proxy Inc., Jesse’s Place and Neshama Animal Rescue.

Though several partners and rescue organizations have stepped up to help, the shelter says more assistance is needed to relocate dogs and help with strays.

“We have dogs in our care that have not been exposed, those that have recovered and asymptomatic dogs,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “We need additional help from rescue organizations to make a difference in the lives of these dogs and offer them a chance for a fresh start.”

People are also being asked to help keep their pets safe by making sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations and to limit their exposure to other dogs in public. Precautions are necessary, the county says, as even asymptomatic animals can transmit the virus.

“We’ve received so many calls from the public asking how to help, and it means the world to us,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, the director of the Wake County Animal Center. “If you want to help, join us in stopping the spread of the virus. We will get through this; it is just going to take time.”