RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed in both directions Tuesday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car, police said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Capital Boulevard, which is at Spring Forest Road, according to Raleigh police.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the incident. Police did not say if the driver involved remained at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off Capital Boulevard in the area.

Police said the incident is under investigation.