Capital Boulevard Bridge Project work to close multiple lanes this weekend in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has a weekend traffic alert in Raleigh.

Multiple lanes will be closed on Capital Boulevard for three nights.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will be working on the median. Two inside north and southbound lanes will be closed.

Drivers will likely see delays traveling along Capital Boulevard between Wade Avenue and Lane Street. The work is associated with the Capital Boulevard Bridge project, which started in 2016 and is expected to wrap up this spring.

Lanes close Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

The work is weather-dependent and could be postponed if it rains.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now