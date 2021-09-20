Capt. Smith, a lifelong Garner resident, to serve as interim police chief

Capt. Lorie Smith will serve as the Garner Police Department’s interim chief, effective Oct. 1, 2021. (Courtesy of the Town of Garner)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Capt. Lorie Smith will be the Garner Police Department’s interim chief once Chief Joe Binns retires on Oct. 1, a news release said Monday.

Smith is a lifelong Garner resident. She graduated from Garner Senior High School in 1992 and North Carolina State University in 1996.

She joined the police department in 1997. She was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Smith became the first sworn female member of the department’s command staff when she was promoted to lieutenant in 2015, the release said.

Smith was also the first female in GPD history to be promoted to captain. She commanded the Administration Bureau through December 2020, serving as the backup public information officer and primary internal affairs investigator. Smith also oversaw the department’s annual budget, the release said.

Smith currently leads the Operations Bureau.

“Captain Smith has been a dedicated police officer for many years and is certainly deserving of this opportunity,” said Town Manager Rodney Dickerson, who appointed Smith the interim chief. “She brings knowledge from her various roles in the department, and she has always been professional in my dealings with her.”

Smith also has an extensive history when it comes to volunteering in the Garner community.