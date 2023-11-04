GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County road was blocked after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. along Old Stage Road just south of the split with U.S. 401 near Garner, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle smashing into the back of a 2016 Jaguar car just south of Grovemont Road.

The man on the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle failed to slow down for stopped traffic along Old Stage Road and collided with the Jaguar, a trooper told CBS 17.

The motorcyclist was taken to WakeMed with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic was backed up on Old Stage Road at Sunny Lane and some drivers were using Legend Road to U.S. 401 in an attempt to avoid the wreck and traffic.

The motorcyclist was cited in the crash and did not have insurance, according to Trooper M.L. Segovia.

No one in the Jaguar was injured, he said.