FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police are trying to identify a suspect who they say broke into a car, stole credit cards and then bought gift cards at Walmart.

The same suspect is also a person of interest in a nearby area for similar thefts and spending, Fuquay-Varina police said.

The incident began as a car break-in earlier this month on Old Honeycutt Road at parking for the greenway near N.C. 55, according to a Friday news release from police.

After the car break-in, the suspect used the victim’s credit and debit cards at the Walmart at 1051 E. Broad St., police said.

Photos from Fuquay-Varina Police Department

A tattoo the suspect has. Photo from Fuquay-Varina Police Dept.

The suspect then bought gift cards at Walmart, police said.

“The subject seen in the … still photos is also a person of interest in a nearby jurisdiction based on similar actions of the subject,” the news release said.

Police said anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Fuquay-Varina Police Department Detective Ryan Schulte at 919-552-3191 or rschulte@fuquay-varina.org.