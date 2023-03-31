FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police are trying to identify a suspect who they say broke into a car, stole credit cards and then bought gift cards at Walmart.
The same suspect is also a person of interest in a nearby area for similar thefts and spending, Fuquay-Varina police said.
The incident began as a car break-in earlier this month on Old Honeycutt Road at parking for the greenway near N.C. 55, according to a Friday news release from police.
After the car break-in, the suspect used the victim’s credit and debit cards at the Walmart at 1051 E. Broad St., police said.
The suspect then bought gift cards at Walmart, police said.
“The subject seen in the … still photos is also a person of interest in a nearby jurisdiction based on similar actions of the subject,” the news release said.
Police said anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Fuquay-Varina Police Department Detective Ryan Schulte at 919-552-3191 or rschulte@fuquay-varina.org.