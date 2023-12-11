RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — College students have plenty on their minds heading into the holidays, like exams. But for those who drive to campus, there’s something else they’re thinking about, recent car break-ins.

“I think it’s never good to hear that there’s crimes being committed, like where you live in a place that you usually feel safe,” said Lucy Polzin, NC State University student.

As recently as Friday, NC State police said two cars were stolen from campus. NC State student, Jack Reimer, said he parks in a paid area where it’s typically safe.

“I parked behind the Hunt Library. I’ve never had any problems there. But it’s a pay lot right next to a bunch of buildings, a lot of traffic through there, so I don’t think anybody would steal a car there,” said Reimer.

Students said they’ve been thinking about biking or taking a bus to campus so they wouldn’t be worried about their car while in class.

“It is pretty scary, honestly, because usually, I like to keep my golf clubs in my trunk,” said Trey Bass, NC State University student. “So I’m kind of nervous that like if someone just breaks into my car that my golf clubs are gone, so it’s definitely scary to think about.”

Down the road from N.C. State University is William Peace University.

WPU Director of Public Safety, Michael John, said there have been three car break-ins within the last year. Two of those happening on campus property.

Security officials told CBS 17 the best piece of advice they have for students is to make sure all bags are out of your car, your doors are shut, and it’s locked.

“Take the keys with [students]. Report any unusual circumstances, if you see an individual that does not belong, or you’re not comfortable with, we encourage them to report it immediately,” said John.

Once reported, college security said they can immediately start taking appropriate action.