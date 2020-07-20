Car brings down power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Raleigh are looking for a driver who struck a power pole and fled the scene.

Officials said the crash occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday on Rush Street near Wilmington Street. According to the officials, the driver left the scene but the passenger remained on scene.

Rush Street from Wilmington Street to South Saunders is closed while crews make repairs to the damaged pole.