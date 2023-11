RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic delays are expected on 440 and Jones Franklin Road in Raleigh on Friday night due to a car crash.

Raleigh Police Department said officers received a call just before 9 p.m. Friday for a wreck that looked to be involving three cars.

Police are working to move traffic along, but the wreck could cause delays for those traveling near 440 and Jones Frankling Road near the Jones Frankling Road exit.

Emergency crews are on scene, police said.