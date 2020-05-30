Car crash closes Glenwood Ave. at Raleigh’s Five Points, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood Avenue was closed near the Five Points intersection after a car crashed in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The crash around 10:30 p.m. involved a single car that left the road and hit multiple power poles in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck. The car involved was off the road and on its roof following the crash.

Duke Energy was on the scene late Friday to restore power.

Authorities said that power would not be restored until about 2 a.m. Saturday.

