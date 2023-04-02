NCDOT image showing the wreck scene on the left.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash east of Raleigh in Wake County caused major traffic delays for about an hour Sunday night.

The wreck was reported just before 8:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 87 near the interchange with Interstate 540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of I-87 are those headed away from Raleigh toward Knightdale.

Traffic backed up on I-87 because of the wreck. NCDOT image

The wreck closed two of three lanes just east of I-540, which is exit 7. The highway reopened at 9:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the severity of injuries of those involved.