GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash has closed part of a major road in Garner Monday night.

The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Westbound U.S. 70 is closed in the area of the crash. NCDOT cameras in the area show traffic backed up in the westbound lanes before Vandora Springs Road.

The Garner Police Department confirmed the car traveling westbound on U.S. 70 collided with an abandoned vehicle outside of the roadway, ejecting the driver and pinning him in.

As of 8:45 p.m., the Garner Fire Department has extracted him and transported the driver to WakeMed in Raleigh for unspecified injuries.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway should be clear by 10:08 p.m.

The right lane of U.S. 70 W beyond Vandora Springs is currently closed, but officers said it could be open shortly.