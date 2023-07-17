RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Western Boulevard near North Carolina State University was closed Monday evening amid a death investigation and after a car was involved in a collision.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. along Western Boulevard near Varsity Drive.

One car at the scene had heavy front-end damage.

The Raleigh Police Department said a separate death investigation is underway at the scene.

Police would not say that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Part of Western Boulevard is blocked in the westbound lane after motorists pass Varsity Drive.

There is no word about the nature of the crash. Raleigh police and North Carolina State University Police were at the scene.