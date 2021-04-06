Car crash with injuries closes Old Stage Road near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash with injuries closed a key road near Garner in Wake County Tuesday night.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. along the 7000 block of Old Stage Road, which is at the Swift Creek bridge south of Vandora Springs Road.

No details about the wreck were available late Tuesday night, but images showed at least one car overturned on a bridge. Crews on the scene said at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The road was still closed as of midnight.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash.

