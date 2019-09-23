Car crashes into building at north Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a building in north Raleigh Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road, which is north of New Hope Church Road and just east of Atlantic Avenue.

No one was hurt in the car or in the building, which is a clubhouse at an apartment complex.

In images from the scene, a white Ford Focus could be seen about halfway into the structure.

One rear door of the car was open and a large portion of the building was smashed inwards.

