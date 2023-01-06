RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just off Louisburg Road just north of I-540.

About a half mile of Fox Road in the area is blocked by police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed.

The Raleigh Fire Department also responded to the scene.

As of 11 p.m. Friday there were no power outages associated with the crash.

No other information was available late Friday from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is the lead agency on the incident.