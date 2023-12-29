RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into an apartment in the early hours of Friday morning, the Raleigh Police Department said.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at a complex near Sumner Boulevard and Ruritania Street. The neighborhood is just south of Interstate 540 and next to the Plantation Point Shopping Center.

Police said there were “no significant injuries” suffered by the people in the car. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle.

Police also said the apartment is lived in, but no one was in the unit at the time of the crash.

In addition the the Raleigh Police Department, the Raleigh Fire Department and emergency medical services also responded to the scene.