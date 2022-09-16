RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eastbound traffic was slowed along a major Raleigh road after the driver of an SUV crashed into a structure Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash happened in the 5100 block of New Bern Avenue, near North Rogers Lane, east of downtown Raleigh.

A Jeep Cherokee crashed into a carport-like structure at an auto detail shop named Flate Rate Finish.

A white Volkswagen sedan also crashed nearby off New Bern Avenue and went down an embankment near the auto detail shop during the incident.

Raleigh police said the Jeep and Volkswagen collided before the two vehicles went off the road.

One person from one of the vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.