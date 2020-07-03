Car crashes into traffic light pole in Raleigh, causing second car to flip after getting caught in wires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Two drivers were taken to the hospital after one car crashed into a power pole, causing another car to flip after getting caught in the wires on the ground.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday near Crabtree Mall at Marriott and Glenwood in Raleigh

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a car was heading on Glenwood when it hit a traffic light pole, causing the car to flip over.

The traffic light pole brought down wires across the road, causing a second car to flip after getting caught in those wires, police said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road will be shutdown for an unknown amount of time.