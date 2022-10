WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A car plunged into a body of water after crashing near a bridge on Mitchell Mill Road, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

State troopers say the single-car wreck took place Thursday morning near the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Watkins roads.

Troopers say crews were on the scene working to remove the vehicle from the water.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

Stay with CBS 17 for updates.