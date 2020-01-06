Car dragged along railroad tracks after train crash in Cary, no injuries reported

North Harrison Avenue where the train collided with a car in Cary Sunday night. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was dragged about a quarter-mile along railroad tracks in Cary after it was hit by a train Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. as a car stuck on the train tracks at North Harrison Avenue near the Amtrak station in Cary, according to Town of Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

However, while crews were responding, the car was hit by a passing train.

Everyone managed to get out of the car, a Hyundai, before the collision, so no one was hurt, Roman said.

North Harrison Avenue is closed at the railroad tracks. Roman said the train involved belongs to Norfolk-Southern.

Police said they are still trying to determine how the car became stuck on the railroad tracks.

