Car drives between bridges, down embankment in Wake County

ST. MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) – A car fell off a bridge and into an embankment Wednesday evening in Wake County, Raleigh police said.

The incident happened when the driver went between two bridges and down the embankment. Raleigh police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver was checked out at the scene by EMS. Police said they received the call between 6 and 6:15 p.m.

The car was still in the embankment as of 7:10 p.m.

No further information was available.

