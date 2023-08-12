RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car fire in the median of Interstate 40 closed several lanes near Harrison Avenue near Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 just west of Harrison Avenue, which is Exit 287.

The car fire was extinguished in several minutes but fire crews blocked three lanes in the area, which is also near Reedy Creek Road.

The far right lane remained open. Traffic was backed up to Aviation Parkway. Drivers heading west on I-40 also slowed down for the fire.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which responded to the scene, said no one was injured in the car fire.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 6:55 p.m.