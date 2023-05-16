RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car fire blocked nearly all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. along U.S. at Old Wake Forest Road, causing traffic back-ups on Capital Boulevard and Old Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Initially, all northbound lanes were closed, but one right lane was later opened. By 6:15 p.m. three northbound center lanes were closed.

The NCDOT said the road reopened just after 6:40 p.m.

NCDOT image

The area where the incident happened is just south of the Interstate 540 interchange.

No other details were available.