RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car fire blocked nearly all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. along U.S. at Old Wake Forest Road, causing traffic back-ups on Capital Boulevard and Old Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Click here for CBS 17’s live traffic map 🚦

Initially, all northbound lanes were closed, but one right lane was later opened. By 6:15 p.m. three northbound center lanes were closed.

The NCDOT said the road reopened just after 6:40 p.m.

NCDOT image

The area where the incident happened is just south of the Interstate 540 interchange.

No other details were available.