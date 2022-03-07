RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All eastbound lanes of Interstate-440 were shut down near Wake Forest Road Monday evening because of a vehicle fire.

Images from a camera atop CBS 17’s tower near the closure showed police blocking off all lanes and diverting traffic off the interstate at Wake Forest Road. Police were also blocking drivers from getting on I-440 east at Wake Forest Road.

Raleigh police said the closure was due to a car fire, but didn’t provide any additional details.

Westbound traffic was moving smoothly. Eastbound traffic was backed up for about 2.5 miles, and other nearby roadways were congested, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation map.