RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car flipped on its side in one of at least two crashes along Interstate-440 Tuesday afternoon, police said.

As of 4:50 p.m., at least two wrecks were active along I-440 near Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

The most serious crash left a car partially flipped in the I-440 westbound lanes near Six Forks Road, which is exit 8, Raleigh police said.

The left three westbound lanes were closed in the area. Traffic back-ups could be seen on the CBS 17 Tower Cam.

There are no serious injuries in the wrecks, police said.

The highway at Six Forks Road reopened just before 6 p.m.