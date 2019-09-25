Car flips, slams into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home; man charged with DWI

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — It was quite the wake-up call for a Wake County homeowner on Wednesday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say a driver slammed into someone’s parked RV early on Wednesday along Johnson Pond Road in Fuquay-Varina.

Timothy Johnson said he was just getting ready to wake up for work when he heard a loud crash and someone came banging on his door.

“I told him to get away from the door, I’m gonna let the dogs out, and he says, ‘I can’t, my car’s flipped over,’ and I said, ‘Go back to your car,’ and he says, ‘My car’s in your driveway,'” recalled Johnson. “He walked right over and patted on the car and says, ‘It’s right here in your driveway. I can’t go nowhere.'”

Anquan Smith (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE

Johnson said he’s just glad to know the driver was OK.

A CBS 17 photographer on scene saw a man taking a field sobriety test along the road in front of the house. It did not appear that he passed.

Anquan Antonio Smith, 30, of Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired in connection with the crash.

He was given a $500 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now