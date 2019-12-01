Car hit by Amtrak train in Morrisville

The car that was hit by the train Saturday night in Morrisville. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by a train in Morrisville Saturday night, authorities say.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the rail crossing near Morrisville-Carpenter Road at Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville police said.

An Amtrak train hit a sedan that had no occupants, police said.

The incident began when a driver was on Aviation Parkway and was turning onto Chapel Hill Road, according to Morrisville police. The driver went through the warning island but instead drove onto the tracks.

The rail crossing arms came down and the occupants of the car got out, police said. The car was then hit by the train, which was headed to Raleigh.

No one was injured. Police said they were not sure how many people were in the car.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now