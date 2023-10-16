RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just after 10:45 a.m., a wreck involving at least three cars was spotted in northeastern Raleigh.

A gray 2-door vehicle was seen towards the side of the roadway on Capital Blvd. flipped upside down. The collision took place at the split of Capital Blvd. and Louisburg Rd. where at least two other vehicles were damaged.

Traffic was backed up approximately one mile as of 11:10 a.m. in the southbound direction of Capital Blvd., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

A car rests upside down on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh after a collision. (Hannah Leyva/CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out to Raleigh police to determine the extent of injuries, if any, were sustained. We are waiting to hear back.