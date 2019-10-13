3 teens injured, car lands vertically after Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say three teenagers were injured in a crash Saturday that caused the vehicle they were in to come to a rest vertically.

The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane in Raleigh, just after 3 p.m.

Police say the vehicle that landed vertically was being driven by an underage teenager and two other minor teens were passengers. All three sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The car that landed vertically — with the rear of the car in the air and the front on the ground — appeared to be resting against a wire used to support a telephone pole.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No other details were available from police. The crash remains under investigation.

Courtesy: 57WLLE INTERNET RADIO

