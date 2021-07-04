Car plows into building, closing Glenwood Ave. inbound at Five Points in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood Avenue hearing into Raleigh will be closed for several hours Sunday evening after a driver crashed into an art gallery near Five Points, causing “extensive damage,” police said.

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of N.C. 50/Glenwood Avenue at Five Points, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of a car lost control and hit a telephone pole, which snapped and fell into the road.

The car then veered off to the right and into an art gallery, damaging the store and contents of the business, police said.

No one was hurt. Police said the inbound traffic of Glenwood Avenue, which is N.C. 50 south, will be closed for about six hours.

Police said Alexander Road is the detour for inbound Glenwood Avenue traffic.

The driver in the incident will be cited, police said.