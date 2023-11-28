The two cars involved in the crash with one in a business. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car crash in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon led to one car crashing into a business.

The incident was reported before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Spring Forest Road.

The wreck appeared to involve two cars crashing on Spring Forest Road. One small white sedan had major front-end damage.

The second car in the crash went up a steep hill and crashed into an auto shop at 2411 Spring Forest Road.

The car was spotted in one of the bays at Automax, which offers oil changes and tune-ups.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers are investigating how the wreck happened and if anyone will be charged or cited.