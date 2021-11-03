Car plows into utility pole after leading Wake County deputy on chase, knocking down traffic lights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A car leading a Wake County deputy on a chase Wednesday plowed into a utility pole on Litchford Road, taking down traffic lights in the process.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Raleigh police said the suspect was caught following the collision.

Raleigh police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Litchford and Gresham Lake roads as crews clean up the scene.

A CBS 17 crew on scene reported a car off the road and into a pole.

This story will be updated as more information about the crash is released.