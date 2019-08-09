Car plows into utility poles in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A car plowed into two utility poles in downtown Raleigh early Friday – leaving power lines in the street.
The vehicle knocked down the poles at the intersection of Edenton Street and Seawell Avenue.
Duke Energy said around 170 customers are without power.
The driver, who police said may have been impaired, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Duke Energy is on scene to repair the damaged poles and other equipment.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.
