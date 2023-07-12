RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that happened early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle crashing into the CVS on Creedmoor Road. After the vehicle crashed, the sheriff’s office was told that the individuals got out and ran inside.

No one is in custody and deputies are actively gathering information.

The investigation is ongoing.

