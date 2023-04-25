RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University Police Department is searching for a woman it said intentionally struck a victim’s motorcycle on campus on Tuesday during a dispute.

Police said at approximately 1:20 p.m. a report of aggravated assault occurred on Partners Way and Main Campus Drive after “the suspect intentionally struck the victim’s motorcycle twice with their car after the two engaged in a dispute.”

Police said they are actively seeking a female driver of a gray Mazda Miata with a temporary tag, which was last seen traveling south on Main Campus Drive.

The reported assault prompted the university to send out a Wolf Alert.

A Wolf Alert, according to the college, occurs during times of medical emergencies, hazardous material spills or releases, severe weather, shelter-in-place needs or times of suspicious person/behaviors.