Car rear-ends Wake County school bus with 23 children aboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Wake County say a car rear-ended a school bus Monday afternoon.

Officials say 23 students were aboard when the accident happened along Capital Boulevard and Perry Creek Road around 3 p.m.

No injuries were suffered in the accident.

There is no word on any charges against the driver of the vehicle.

