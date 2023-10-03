RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car was shot at on Interstate 87 South on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the interstate near South Smithfield Road in Knightdale.

When deputies arrived, a victim reported that someone shot at his car while he was driving down the interstate.

Investigators are determining the circumstances that led up to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries have been reported. As of this release, no one is in custody.

This is an active investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-856-6911.